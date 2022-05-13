Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, confirmed that the UAE has lost, with the passing away of the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God have mercy on him, an outstanding leader loyal to his people and his country, the patron of the UAE’s development process, and led its development path, following in the footsteps of his father. The late, God willing, the founding leader, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to make the UAE today a center of science, goodness, development, stability, growth and prosperity.

Muhammad Al Gergawi said that Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, may God have mercy on him, represented a model of the inspiring leader who devoted his life to his people and his state, devoted his time to society and raised it, and consolidated the foundations of the union, and continued in the footsteps of the founding fathers the process of building the nation and man, and the UAE, under his leadership, may God have mercy on him, was able to strengthen Its global position, raising the standard of society’s life, continuing comprehensive development, promoting sustainable stability and achieving more national and global achievements.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs offered his sincere condolences to the leadership and people of the UAE, asking God Almighty to bless Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the vastness of his mercy and great forgiveness and to dwell in his vast paradise.



