Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Eng. Mohamed Abdel Hamid Al-Askar, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: “We celebrate Zayed’s Day for Humanitarian Work, which falls on the nineteenth of Ramadan every year, which coincides with the anniversary of the departure of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. Through which we are inspired by Zayed’s values ​​of giving, goodness and love of humanity, and we recall the honorable record of the UAE, its white hands and its humanitarian initiatives that reached various parts of the world, and the country’s position was established to be at the forefront of countries in terms of humanitarian work.

He added: Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action is an occasion to renew the vows of loyalty to our wise leadership by following in the footsteps of the founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, adhering to his approach, and instilling his noble values ​​in the hearts and minds of children so that future generations will pass on them from generation to generation to preserve his authentic values ​​and legacy. The great.