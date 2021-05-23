In one of the years of the tenth century AH, the family of Aba Al-Khail settled in Buraidah, the capital of Al-Qassim in central Saudi Arabia, and one of the sons of this family and its greatest man, Muhanna Bin Saleh Aba Al-Khail, ruled Al-Qassim, especially Buraidah, establishing the Al-Muhanna family, who ruled Buraidah after him.

And Lamna had brothers, among them, Muhammad, who was, a notable in the family, interested in the sciences of religion, owner of trade and palm trees, and had influence and influence among his people.

And from this Muhammad’s descendants, a new Muhammad came, authenticating, to the old poet’s saying: “If a master is absent from us, then a master will rise.” As for the second, he is the former Saudi Minister of Finance, Sheikh Muhammad bin Ali Aba Al-Khail, who was born in Buraidah in (1351 AH – 1932 AD). A few months before the unification of Saudi Arabia, and he studied high school in Iraq, as his family had property and trade in it, then he was sent to Egypt, which was, its days, the destination of Saudi students, studying at its famous university, Fouad University (Cairo later), and obtained in its college He obtained a BA in Business Administration (1956), and returned to the country, which was waiting anxiously for the few educated people to contribute to building its structure and establishing its entity.

Riyadh was the arrival station, after finishing university, and at that time, King Saud was the monarch of the country, Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz was Minister of Transportation, so the young Cairo graduate became the director of the minister’s office.

It was not until four years ago that the state decided to establish an “Institute of Public Administration”, to be a monument in which state employees receive what they need from modern management knowledge, so that they contribute with the knowledge they receive to building various state institutions and manage what they need. Government agencies, with the appropriate skill.

The state scattered its essence, and its sticks became bold again, and it did not find more efficient for this task than Muhammad Aba Al-Khail, who founded the institute, organized its programs, built it from scratch, and directed its administration. Aba Al-Khail was an administrator by nature, fond of details, meticulous, skilled in follow-up, and did not miss out on a part of his administration. This feature was touched by those who worked with him from among his subordinates, and whoever sought help from his superiors.

Only two years later, the winds of change blew on the career path of Muhammad Aba Al-Khail, when a lofty decision was issued to transfer him to the Ministry of Finance, an agent of the ministry, then a deputy minister, then a minister of state for financial and economic affairs, and a member of the cabinet, in 1971.

In 1975, Aba Al-Khail was appointed Minister of Finance, and he remained in his position for more than two decades, during which he was one of the most efficient finance ministers, in the length and breadth of the world, according to a report published by the Institutional Investor magazine, which specializes in finance and economics, in September 1978, based on a referendum of specialists. Globally.

Our friend was a wonderful example of accuracy, perseverance, and diligence at work, with an exceptional mental capacity, which made him note, with figures of expenditures, for all ministries of the state, in a way that attracts the attention of his contemporary.

He talks about the first budget when he took over the Ministry of Finance that it did not exceed two billion riyals only.

The minister, Aba Al-Khail, was very firm, and keen to reduce the expenses of the government apparatus. Ghazi Al-Qusaibi, that King Fahd bin Abdulaziz, used to support the Ministry of Finance when he did not want a project to be completed, and ignore its objections, when he wanted the project to be completed. Al-Qusaibi added that the views of the Minister of Finance were not to anyone’s liking, because everyone was asking for funds, and the Minister of Finance refused everyone’s requests.

In “A Life in Management,” Al-Gosaibi recounts, saying: “Every project had its financial side, and the Ministry of Finance considered itself, rightly and sometimes without right, a party to everything that had a financial aspect, (that is, in everything!).) Every day, the Minister of Finance found himself involved in conflict after struggle. Only God knows how Muhammad Aba Al-Khail was able to withstand these terrible pressures throughout these years. Had it not been for his various managerial talents – the power of memory, endurance, skill in running and running, the ability to work day and night – he would not have been able to withstand more than a year or two. ”

In February 2021, Muhammad Aba Al-Khail abandoned his silence and blocking the media, and went out in a television interview for the first time on the (Saudi) channel, talking about his career in the program (A Thousand Miles), in which he mentioned that the Taif-Makkah Road is the most important project in The period of his work in transportation, and that was the only time that the opinion of the Council of Ministers was divided into two groups equally, one of which supported the paving of the road from the side of the great torrent, and the other supported the opening of the mountain from the side of the Hada, which called King Faisal, may God have mercy on him, to tip the balance of the mountain. Abalkhail recalled that the cost of the project was estimated at 50 million riyals at the time, an amount that was not easy to save at the time.

Talking about the former minister, the late Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Shubaili, in his book (flags without media), he says: “The man is a model who does not like to talk about himself, and does not want his acquaintances to talk about him, in addition to hearing from someone a compliment or reverence, which explains the lack of press – via His administrative age – from any material that falls in this context ». This is what happened in the program (A Thousand Miles), where the famous minister did not attribute success to himself, but rather with the humility of adults, asserting that the work was collective, starting with the leadership that followed every small and large, through the work teams and committees in the ministry that performed collective work for more than 15 hours a day.

In 1995, Aba Al-Khail retired from his job at the Ministry of Finance, and despite this long and wide experience, Muhammad Aba Al-Khail did not publish his memoirs, nor did he write for us his own vision of the fertile period in which he worked as Minister of Finance and National Economy, during the period of the surge, which was One of the country’s most celebrated periods of activity, work, and developmental achievement .. I am not the first to raise hope, to Abu Ali, may God preserve and enjoy him, to release his notes. In it, through passages and experiences, you will be a tributary of generations, and part of the right of a nation to record its history.

* Saudi ambassador to the Emirates