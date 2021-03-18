Murad Al-Youssef (Dubai) – Emirati artist, Mehad Hamad, released a new solo song hours ago, under the title “What I Reminded You” from the poems of Prince Khaled bin Saud Al-Kabeer, whose words carry beautiful meanings and melody from the authentic Emirati rhythm, and he released the song through his official channel on YouTube, and it was implemented and registered in Dubai with Engineer Saber, God willing.

During the first week of this month, Mayhd Hamad released another single song entitled “Blowing Remembrance” from his lyrics and the lyrics of His Excellency Dr. Mane Saeed Al-Otaiba.