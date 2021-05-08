Garbiñe Muguruza is in Rome with the intention of trying to compete in the WTA 1,000 that starts this Monday at the Foro Italico in the Italian capital. The Spanish, who had to give up playing the Mutua Madrid Open due to her muscular discomfort in the left wing, will be one of the players whose name will be in the draw for the pictures that will take place this Saturday at 11:30.

Garbiñe trained yesterday with Russian Karen Khachanov and will rush his options to participate in a tournament in which he reached the semifinals last year (Simona Halep beat her), her best result that she also obtained in 2016 (Keys) and 2017 (Svitolina).

If you could not be at the Roman event, you would still have the opportunity to sign up for one of the tournaments that will be held the week before Roland Garros (May 30 to June 13) in Rabat, Belgrade, Parma and Strasbourg. Last week she underwent an MRI scan which revealed there was some risk of further injury to the area she complained about when had to leave in the Charleston tournament in the middle of the round of 16 against the Kazakh Putintseva.