The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza (15th in the world) on Saturday defeated the Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich (90th) by 6-1, 6-4 and qualified for Round of 16 of the Abu Dhabi tournament.

The tennis player born in Caracas, fifth seed of the tournament, will face off in the next round with Greek Maria Sakkari (22nd), who beat American prodigy Cori Gauff 7-5, 6-2.

The former world number one and two-time Grand Slam winner dumped her Belarusian rival in 77 minutes, in their first match. «I am happy with how it is going. Since it is the first tournament of the year, and it has been a long time since my last match, I feel happy with the tennis that I’m doing«, Affirmed Muguruza at the end of the match.

Along with Muguruza, two other Spanish tennis players are already among the top 16 in the Abu Dhabi tournament; Sara sorribes (66th in the world) and Paula Badosa (70th). Ukraine’s second-seeded Elina Svitolina also qualified for the last 16 after defeating Vera Zvonareva of Russia 6-4, 6-1.

The Abu Dhabi tournament, which is played on an outdoor fast surface in the opening week of the 2021 tennis season, is endowed with $ 565,000 in prize money.