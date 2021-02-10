Garbiñe Muguruza goes full blast at this Australian Open. In the first round a donut was endorsed in the second set to the Russian Gasparyan and This Wednesday in the second season another tennis player from the same country, Liudmila Samsonova, almost ate a donut. The Spanish, with a very hopeful display of strength and precision, won by 6-3 and 6-1 in 64 minutes. It was their eighth consecutive victory against a rival from Russia in Grand Slams. Kuznetsova (three times), Alexandrova, Sharapova and Plavlyuchenkova had previously suffered defeats. The aforementioned Sharapova was the last of this country that managed to beat her in a major, in the 2014 Roland Garros quarterfinals.

Muguruza was impeccable. She only committed 14 errors forced by the 35 of Samsonova, a very aggressive player who did not know how to enter the game this time more patient from Caracas. The best thing about this 22-year-old and 130th tennis player in the world, who came from the previous one and on Tuesday eliminated Paula Badosa in three sets, is the serve, and that kept her in the game, especially in the first set. Even so, Garbiñe made her four breaks and had better performance than her at service, since she did not concede a single break ball and won 79% of points with first.

Garbiñe looks very involved in the tournament. He did not stop cheering up throughout the game and did not leave him at any time, not even when his rival pressured him with his aces. They had never met and that is something that no longer seems to be a problem for the winner of two Grand Slams, who he will meet Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas (27 years old and 83rd) on Friday, whom she beat in three sets last year in Shenzhen.

