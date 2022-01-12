Garbiñe Muguruza started the season this Wednesday in Sydney with a convincing victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-1, 7-6 (4) in 1h26. The Spanish, number three in the world and second seed of the tournament (first in fact after Barty’s resignation) swept the 27-year-old and 40th Russian from the beginning and then knew how to suffer to close the triumph in the second round tiebreaker. , after saving five set points. On Thursday she will face another player from the Eastern European country, Daria Kasatkina, in the quarterfinals.

“It was exciting, a tough match, but the first win of the year is always wonderful. I knew it was going to be difficult, regardless of the result, I played very well in the first set, I think she made a couple of mistakes that allowed me to win it very quickly. But in the second I knew that I would have to fight for him and in the end it was decided at the last moment of the tie-break, “he said. Garbiñe who won the first 13 points of the match in an overwhelming start. “I am excited to start the year, I think it will be very fun and interesting to see how I play and also in front of spectators all year long,” she added after a triumph founded on safety with its services (76% of points won with first and 61% with second) and the ability to commit half the unforced errors of his rival (26-52).

At times, Muguruza flew on the track of the Ken Rosewall Arena stadium, before an Alexandrova with whom he had the face-to-face level (2-1 in his favor now) and that he knew how to react so as not to take a blushing beating. The Caracas-born stalks number two in the ranking held by Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who suffered a painful defeat with 21 double faults in Adelaide’s first round against Sweden’s Peterson. He is now at just 272 and will pass it if he lifts the trophy this week.

