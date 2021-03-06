The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza (16th world player) fell in the final of the Doha tournament this Saturday before a Petra Kvitova (10th) who was very higher against the Spanish, achieving a 6-2 and 6-1.

In just under an hour the Czech did not give a choice to a Muguruza who played the final due to the injury by Victoria Azarenka, which prevented her from contesting the semifinal.

It was the second final lost of Muguruza in 2021 after the Yarra Valley Classic. The Spanish does not add a title to her record since she won in Monterrey in 2019.

Kvitova, fourth seed and double winner of Wimbledon, did not seem tired after having battled in a hard semifinal against the American Jessica Pegula and won her second edition of the Doha Tournament, in the third final she played. Before that he won in 2018, also defeating Muguruza in the final.

“I feel a bit at home,” said the Czech after the victory, who has already accumulated 28 tournaments in her career.

Only Svetlana Kuznetsova and Caroline Wozniacki have won more matches than Kvitova in Doha, which this Saturday put the direct in the sixth game, when Muguruza made mistakes that were not seen in previous games.

He did not miss the opportunity, he was 5-2 and took the first set in 35 minutes.

In the second round the Spanish seemed capable to do battle, winning the first game. But suddenly just his resistance, this being the last game he played.

«It has been a great week, in tough conditions. For the second time I’m sorry, I hope we can meet somewhere else, “he added, referring to Muguruza.

The Spanish said that «every day is a new game ». “Congratulations Petra, for the second time you win the title for me here,” added the Caracas-born player.

“I can’t wait to go back next year,” he added.

The Doha tournament was played on hard surface and distributed close to half a million dollars in prizes.