Garbiñe Muguruza continues with his almost unstoppable march after getting his 20th victory of the course at the Miami Open (Nobody in the women’s circuit adds more), very worked and suffered against Anna Kalinskaya. TO The Spanish was not enough this time to display her powerful tennis and she had to leave her soul and a few kilograms of weight to overcome the 22-year-old Russian and 72nd in the world, with hardly any resume, which surprised with a great performance. Garbiñe, who has added stability to his rich repertoire, came back to win by 4-6, 6-3 and 6-4 in 2h: 41. She will face the winner of the duel between Canadian Bianca Andreescu and American Amanda Anisimova in the round of 16, a round that reaches for the seventh time in the tournament.

Muguruza no longer rejects any game no matter how difficult it may be, and this Sunday he had it in Chinese. Not only for losing the first set, but because the third was opened by his rival with a resounding 3-0 and threatens to put the four on his scoreboard. Rare because the caraqueña was putting all her potential at stake at that point, perhaps an impetus and a desire so great that sometimes they led her to error. Opposite was a fighting and calm enemy, smiling, who also had a good time.

Perhaps she did not have the reaction of the champion of Garbiñe, who has gotten used to winning and now does not want to lose even the plates, even if the day is harsh and humid. Three games in a row gave him the equalizer and the final blow, or almost, he hit it to get 5-4 and serve, to put incredible balls, to be very fine in the net, to barely fail in those shots that he likes so much hit without bouncing the ball. With one of them he sealed the triumph. Before I said almost, because in that 6-4 Kalinskaya had a break point and sold his defeat very dearly. He might not have lost against any other opponent, but this Garbiñe is a lot of Garbiñe.

Miami Open WTA draw results.