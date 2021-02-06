After beating Czech Marketa Vondrousova brilliantly in the semi-finals of the Yarra Valley Classic, Garbiñe Muguruza gave a press conference which in theory was part of the Australian Open media attention day, but due to the continuity of the Spanish in one of the previous WTA 500s, it became a mixed intervention.

“It was a very good game, perhaps the best I have played here. I have felt very well and dominating, knowing how to play and execute. I have had very few games in which I have felt so good in my entire career, “he said about his performance against Vondrousova. About the final this Sunday (01:00, DAZN) before Ashleigh Barty affirms that she is “excited”. “It is a great rival, which is not new, one of the games that are always difficult, but I don’t have to do anything special to prepare for it.”

Faced with the question of whether she now feels like a favorite to win the Grand Slam in Melbourne, Garbiñe let out a laugh before answering: “It’s a rather strange question. Now I am playing a tournament in which I am fine, but not for that magically next week everything will turn out as well. Things are working out for me and I’m trying to gain confidence to begin with. But from there to favorite … There are girls higher in the ranking and they are also favorites. “

About the imbalances that have occurred during the quarantine due to the positives for COVID, Muguruza says it has been “a lottery”. “At the end of the 15 days of break are many before a Grand Slam, not so much for the level of tennis, but because of the possible injuries that it can cause. Those who have not been able to move will have to adapt with a week to train, which is not enough. I have been fortunate, I could have been touched, but happy to have got rid of that harsh quarantine “.

Suffering and freshness

Regarding the fact that she has saved minutes on the track due to her excellent performance in the Yarra, the woman from Caracas thinks that it does not give her such an advantage: “If you look at the score, they are short games. But they are still matches, competition, nervousness, tension. I don’t usually play the week before a Grand Slam out of fatigue, it will be different to finish one tournament and start another one right away, and it is a Grand Slam. I’m going to notice it, I have to suffer a little and try to find freshness above all ”.