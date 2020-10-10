It’s been eleven at night in Paris and Garbiñe Muguruza He leaves the Chatrier with his head downcast. She has just lost a game that was complicated from the start, which was later reversed and finally ruined because Danielle Collins, a permanent quicksilver, has had the cold blood that she has lacked in a raise duel and down. The American wins 7-5, 2-6 and 6-4, after 2h 26m, and removes her from a tournament that had become rather beautiful, always step by step but with the picture cleared up. Garbiñe has forgiven, and forgiveness costs her as much as the farewell to the temple that crowned her in 2016.

Goodbye hurts because after doing the difficult thing, victory has slipped from his hands. She has managed to contain the impetuous Collins and in the final set she leads 3-0 and then 4-2. However, it deflates. The American balances with 4-4 and at the most inopportune moment the doubt appears. Raise the ball on the serve and on the second attempt the star in the net. Double fault (there are 7 at the end) and match point for the 26-year-old North American, 57th in the WTA and who has spent the whole evening with the knife between her teeth. She does not forgive then.

It was a strange day, because at seven in the afternoon she was at the Suzanne Lenglen and half an hour later (with 1-0 and 30-15 in her favor) she had already had to take refuge in the changing room due to the rain. The water did not stop, so the organization did the most logical thing and at eight o’clock it turned off the lights on that track; He opted for the transfer to the center to continue the duel once Novak Djokovic sealed his victory and the number one delivered quickly, so the action was resumed under cover.

Muguruza had started well, with a break in his favor, but Collins’ insatiable aggressiveness was weakening him. The storm of blows was huge. The American is fire, a constant offensive that if it takes inertia is not easy to stop. Garbiñe found himself with what he least likes, a rival who makes him retreat and run from one side to the other. She likes to have the upper hand, but the good work is paying off and mentally she is holding up better, despite what happened this Saturday.

Collins, a dagger in that stretch of the game, snatched the first set from him with a blow of determination. However, the North American lost a point of vigor and Muguruza regained the site. He took possession of the pulse again and began to impose his tennis, also deep and at the same time more relaxed.

The night already enveloped Paris and began to make the rival think about the exchanges. With a higher record, he was scratching breaks and theoretically (error given the events) tilting the terrain in his favor. Collins had been losing punch She had already taken off the scared face that the concession of the first set gave her, but the outcome indoors was turning until confirming the unpleasant turnaround that expelled her from the tournament in the third round. The American’s all-risk bet (44 errors) has a prize.

“Ugh, I think it was difficult to start raining on a track, and then they changed us… It was difficult to find the sensations and in the first set I didn’t play very well; in the second I have done a little better and in the third I have not been up to the task. She’s been going on a roll and hitting balls when she had to. It has escaped me, and I should have managed to play better at the end of the last set, “he analyzed.

Garbiñe wants to recover the lost place and is on the right track in a circuit that does not accept parentheses and is going at breakneck speed. Forgiveness is immediate punishment. Paris shows it at night: “It’s disappointing, because you put a lot of hope in it and you have a game that is going well, on your side, and in the end they end up going back …”.