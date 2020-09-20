Garbiñe Muguruza was one step away from reaching the final of the Premier 5 in Rome. Simona Halep, world number two, put an end to a brilliant career for the Spanish, who had eliminated Stephens, Gauff, Konta and Azarenka and who played with great courage against the Romanian, who subtracted everything. The double faults (8), some at key moments on a bad day with the serve, weighed down Garbiñe’s options, who would have won easily had he been a little more proficient in that lot. But with those mistakes, 57% first, and only 58% of points earned with them, the task of beating Halep became impossible. The winner will face a Czech, Vondrousova or Pliskova this Monday in the final.

Halep didn’t wait long to strike the first blow at the start of the game. He did it with an exit break that Muguruza could not respond to. The Spanish had the opportunity later to level the game, but wasted a 0-40 and in the next game he lost his serve again. Then he cut the difference in a character burst, before the number two in the world broke her serve again to score her sleeve.

Garbiñe asked for a medical time-out and was treated in the locker room. She returned to the court with a bandage on the left thighbut it didn’t seem very depleted. In fact, she had a 30-40 to get to 2-1 and serve, but the option went again by the cathole. As happened in the first set, Simona did grab her chance and thanks to a double fault from her rival she went ahead again (3-1) in the continuation of a carousel of breaks to which Muguruza finally signed up. He had left and very crazy. The rest clearly dominated the serve. And in that mess the Caracas woman made a profit. His bravery was rewarded. He had no choice but to play open grave and it worked out well for him.

The tension of the comeback attempt took its toll on Garbiñe, who in a short time he found himself 4-0 against in the third quarter, having had a break point in the first game. He had no choice but to play each blow against the rest, but without security at the service he had nothing to do. At last he found her and with another break he put himself in a position to come back. From 5-1 to 5-4, although the attempt ended there, the double faults, again, ruined a remarkable match. Now, with good feelings despite this defeat, Roland Garros awaits