Something has the Australian Open for Garbiñe Muguruza, despite the fact that she has never been able to win it, although she came close to doing so when she lost the final against the American Kenin in 2020. Because it is the only one in which he has never fallen in the first round. This Tuesday, the Spaniard maintained the tradition at the Rod Laver Arena with a solid victory against Clara Burel (6-3 and 6-4 in 88 minutes) for the tenth time in as many appearances. Rybarikova, Kanepi, Erakovic, Kontaveit, Erakovic again, Ponchet, Zheng, Rogers and Gasparyan fell to Garbiñe between 2013 and 2021. Another French player awaits Garbiñe on Thursday, Alize Cornet, with whom she has an even head-to-head (2-2). “In the first rounds there are always nerves and you have to know how to handle them, I was warned.”

The number three in the world played with a lot of depth and anticipation in most of her shots, inside the court (“It’s my character, I’m aggressive,” explained Garbiñe), she served well, at the net she shined feline both in attacks and in defenses (27/35) and made 20 unforced errors, a more than correct number. He only had a small blur when he did not close the match with 5-3 and serve in the second quarter. Burel, 20 years old and 78th in the world, on the other hand, was heavily penalized for double faults (12), a pity because serving seems to be his best weapon.

But he got caught up in that aspect, especially at the end of each sleeve, and that weighed down his few chances of success, which involved varying his game., against a Muguruza who is fit and very confident, ready to debut her record in Melbourne, although she still has a long way to go, a not too difficult path until the round of 16, when she could meet Halep.

Australian Open women’s draw.