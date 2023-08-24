NEW YORK. Donald Trump turns himself in. But his detention does not last long. The tycoon spontaneously goes to the Atlanta jail for arrest, fingerprinting and mug shot before being released thanks to $ 200,000 bail in the proceeding for the attempt to subvert the vote in Georgia in 2020.

A scheduled procedure, as District Attorney Fani Willis, who indicted him on 13 counts related to his alleged attempt to overturn the outcome of the election, had set today’s deadline to report to the County Sheriff’s office Fulton. A passage, however, not without twists, given that Willis surprisingly asked to set the start of the trial for him and the 18 co-defendants in just two months, on October 23rdwhile so far there had been talk of March 2024 (he even wanted it to start after the elections).

Trump after arrest: ‘It’s a sad day for America, this is a travesty of justice’



In the same hours, again yesterday, the House Justice Committee, led by the Republicans, opened an investigation into the prosecutor, ordering her to hand over any documents on the use of federal funds and communications with the Justice Department, invoking “federal interests” and fears of “politically motivated” actions.

A few hours earlier Trump, who had declined the invitation to the debate from the Republican candidates, gave life to a personal show in the 46-minute interview with Tucker Carlson, aired on X, relaunching the narrative on fraud: that of 2020 is It was “a rigged election,” he said, stressing that Joe Biden is a “corrupt” and “incompetent” president, and that the Justice Department was used “like a weapon.”





On his social network “Truth” he reaffirmed that “no one has ever fought for electoral integrity like President Trump” and that he would be arrested “proudly”. In Atlanta, in the penitentiary notorious for its overcrowding, its violence and its suspicious deaths, the “parade” of the 18 co-defendants who, one by one, handed themselves over to the authorities has been on the air for days, but the the most eagerly awaited was the diffusion of Trump’s mugshot, a theoretically humiliating practice for a former president, but which he, on the contrary, intends to transform into an electoral manifesto, with fans already waiting for the t-shirts with his image to arrested.

The former president departed from his residence in New Jersey and arrived at the Fulton County complex, where many supporters were waiting for him with signs and banners with his slogan “Make America Great Again”. All in prime time to make his fourth legal case even more spectacular, after the one that sees him involved in New York for the alleged payment with electoral funds of sums of money to the porn actress Stormy Daniels and the former Playboy model Karen McDougal. There is that of Miami on classified documents, stolen from the White House and hidden in Mar-a-Lago, and that of Washington for the events of January 6, 2021. However, that of Georgia is undoubtedly the heaviest, because the investigators would be in possession of the “smoking gun”, the smoking gun that would trap the 45th US president. Like the phone call Trump made to then Republican Secretary of State (of Georgia) Brad Raffensperger to ask him to find the 11,780 votes needed to get him past Joe Biden.

In a show aimed at discrediting the investigators and mobilizing the fans, the tycoon has chosen to appear on the prime time schedule for American TV. “I haven’t done anything wrong, it’s a very sad day. We should be able to contest an election that we believe is dishonest, and I thought it was rigged,” he attacked. “What happened here is a travesty of justice.”





The next appointment for Trump is September 5 with the hearing in which he will have to plead guilty or not.

Meanwhile, the tycoon has decided to switch up his legal team, bringing in Steven Sadow as lead attorney to replace Drew Findling, who has already represented high-profile clients in recent years including Howard Stern and Usher.

Two days ago it was the turn of associate Rudi Giuliani, one of the 18 co-defendants, who flew to Atlanta to turn himself in. “I’m big and tall. I can bear it. I’ve fought much worse battles than this – said Giuliani, Trump’s former personal lawyer and former mayor of New York -. It is no coincidence that they have indicted all of his lawyers. Never heard of such a thing in America before. The judicial system has been politicized and criminalized for political ends.