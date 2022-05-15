The Head of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, expressed his pride in the unanimous election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates, stressing that it is a choice that gives us more hope and optimism in continuing to face challenges and enhance the strength of the state. He has a great position among his people, and he is the faithful guardian of the state’s gains. His Highness played an influential role in creating events at the local, regional and international levels, placing the position of the Emirates above all considerations.

Al Khaili said: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was always in the care of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul.” Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and a partner with him in shaping the present and future of the nation and the citizen. He was truly the bearer of the great trust to serve his people.

Al Khaili added: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the “President of the State”, is the owner of the benevolent spirit inherited, and he is the best successor to the good ancestor of the people of the Emirates and every citizen and resident of our beloved homeland. We pledge to His Highness to exert our utmost efforts in order to complete with him the process of construction, development and prosperity.



