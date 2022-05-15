His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Head of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, expressed his pride in the unanimous election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, as President of the State, stressing that it is a choice that gives us more hope and optimism in continuing to face challenges and enhance the strength of the state. He has a great position among his people, and he is the faithful guardian of the state’s gains. His Highness played an influential and effective role at the local, regional and international levels, placing the position of the UAE above all considerations. His Excellency said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was always in the care of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.” Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and a partner in making the present and future of the nation and the citizen, and he was truly the bearer of the great trust to serve his people. His Excellency Al Khaili added: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State”, may God protect him”, is the owner of the inherited giving spirit, and he is the best successor to the good ancestor of the people of the Emirates and every citizen and resident of our beloved country. Our dear country, and we pledge to His Highness to exert our utmost efforts in order to complete with it the process of construction, development and prosperity.”