Mughini and the Balzerani case. “I would have liked to look into her eyes and…”

Giampiero Mughini He's angry with Barbara Balzerani “which one is not never explicitly regretted…the crucial point is not repentance decades after the moment in which she and others pulled the trigger: the point is that theirs was only bestiality, that they were nothing more than street murderers possessed by that stratospheric ideological filth that was the Marxism – Leninism in Twentieth century”. “That's right I would have liked to meet and talk looking into each other's eyes with Barbara Balzerani, the “red pimpernel” of left-wing terrorism who has just ended her life. So too, if I could I would go to the ends of the earth to have Mario Moretti, his former teammate in the Red Brigades, in front of me, the man who fired a machine gun from close range at the defenseless Aldo Moro crouched in the trunk of a Renault car. After all, he himself said in the beautiful book/interview with Rossana Rossanda that it is an image and a moment whose heartbreaking memory will accompany him for the rest of his life.”

And then the writer continued: “Balzerani continues to use it as a passepartout key the term “revolution”, and as if that term alleviated the brutality of their murders of people who were going to work. We did it in the name of a great ideal, Balzerani seemed to be saying. What ideal? That of a society in which as soon as they had taken power, early in the morning the workers of the large industrial chains would have gathered in an assembly and day after day would have indicated the path and values ​​of a society? Is it possible that such rubbish, such ideological nonsense denied by the harsh events of a whole century, continued to have an impact in their eyes? a percentage of its charm?”.

Finally the key point: “I could cite dozens of similar episodes. Always, as soon as they repented, they once again became my generation companions. We were made of the same stuff, we had read the same books, for a stretch of the sixties we had uttered the same words, those ideological rubbish didn't have a certain charm on my twenty years of “provincial” who was looking for his destiny in the world” Here Mughini admits that the Red Brigades members, after having repented, “went back to being my generation companions” and of having immediately, at the age of twenty, the fascination of “that ideological rubbish”. Mughini is a sui generis intellectual, a writer and a journalist who has recounted the years of lead in several books, having personally experienced those events, a sort of historical memory of the Movement.

But Mughini he was also the director of “Lotta Continua”, the newspaper that carried out a long hate campaign that ended with the murder of Commissioner Luigi Calabresi. Born in Catania, he founded and directed “Giovane Critica” which with “Quaderni Piacenza” will show students the path towards 1968. He is one of the founders of “Il Manifesto” in 1969 although he left after only three months due to incompatibility with other journalists. Then the aforementioned experience of “Lotta Continua”, the direction of which he left in 1971. In 1978 he masterfully played himself in “Ecce Bombo” by Nanni Moretti with whom he will work again in “Sogni d'oro” in 1981, about the world of television. In the 1980s the crisis already announced in “Sogni d'Oro” manifested itself. Mughini writes “Comrades, farewell. Open letter to the Left” and years later, in 2009, and in the book “The years of the worst youth”.

The Calabresi murder and the tragedy of a generation” will take it out on former friends. The “turning point” is sanctioned by a 1980 documentary, “Nero è bello” on Rai 2 in which he recounts the world of youth neo-fascism. He is struck from the register of journalists because, although suspended for an advert on mobile phones, he writes two articles and now the Order, which has always been in the hands of the left, takes revenge for his change. He is a bibliophile who owns a library of 20,000 books and is a regular guest on Mediaset. Mughini was part of that intellectual humus, the same as Balzerani despite certainly not being a member of the Red Brigades. He shared that vision of existence, that Weltanschauung. It is a vision made of wrong ideals, of ideology, but above all of a lot of repressed anger which for some has led to terrorism. It is made up of evenings with tuna pasta and red wine like ideology, everyone gathered around a table to exalt themselves with the “revolution”, dressed in felted sweaters and men adorned with Cuban beards to make themselves big with women proto-feminists. It is easy with hindsight to talk about “that stratospheric ideological bullshit that was Marxism – Leninism in the twentieth century”, but he had fully embraced that rubbish, as he calls it shared.

AND Marxism-Leninism automatically brings with it violence because it is cleared in view of the supreme goal of the proletarian Revolution which clashes with the realization of real Socialism made up of shopping queues, poverty, lack of freedom, regime, oppression. Marxian analysis was a superficial and naive analysis that deceived the world and did not take human nature into account, an analysis that it had an impact on the angry kids of the many suburbs and of the many times of history, indicating a false path to social redemption: that of proletarian violence. Communism is the “God that has failed” to quote the book by Ignazio Silone which recounts the author's personal disillusionment with real socialism. Yet Mughini had worshiped that god, indeed he had been a priest of him, a priest of a low cult. Communism is a jealous god and a book – letter like the one written by Mughini to his former “comrades” – is not enough to get rid of it. We need more analysis, less simplification. “Communism is forever”, like a diamond, dear Mughini.