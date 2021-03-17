Khalfan Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

A year after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, released his famous speech “Do not cripple them”, which has become a beacon for crisis management, especially in light of the Corona pandemic, the Department of Community Development was distinguished by its pioneering efforts in Managing the crisis, through several initiatives, the number of which exceeded fifteen, and raising more than one billion dirhams through the Association for Community Contributions “Together” during the pandemic. His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Head of the Community Development Department, explained that, in line with the government efforts aimed at maintaining the psychological and physical health and safety of all members of the community, the social sector in the emirate has succeeded in continuing to provide all its usual services, setting a solid plan to continue effective communication with Dealers naturally without any interruption, as well as providing the required support to them to successfully address the social repercussions resulting from the spread of the new Corona virus.

Al-Khaili said: Our plan included three main stages, namely, information gathering through surveys and questionnaires, where more than 100 thousand participants participated in questionnaires of life in light of Corona, and after Corona, and a questionnaire of workers, and it was a main input for us and all government agencies in the emirate. The second stage is analyzing the current situation and identifying challenges. With specialized cadres, we were able to analyze the requirements and needs of the period to anticipate the future. The third stage is to address challenges and crises in an immediate manner, through an integrated package of initiatives.

Al Khaili added: In light of the three stages, the social sector in the emirate has more than 150 initiatives that dealt with educational and interactive aspects with the community, support initiatives and contributions, initiatives targeting families benefiting from social support, with a variety of services to ensure business continuity, until we reached a percentage 100% in terms of digital transformation.

Al Khaili pointed out that the “Together We Are Good” program, announced by the Community Contributions Authority “Together” of the Department of Community Development, is an advanced step that reflects community cohesion, as contributions to it exceeded more than one billion dirhams and reached those affected by health and economic challenges. The latter is due to the pandemic.

To complete these efforts, it was also necessary to focus on “mental health” through the “You Are Important Campaign” that targeted more than 500,000 workers in their residential compounds in Abu Dhabi, while its digital access exceeded 5 million workers, through various platforms and websites. Al Khaili emphasized that the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is always based on solid principles that are inspired by the insightful vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, and are in line with the sound directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi , Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. Where the pandemic imposed a new reality on the world, and contributed to the restructuring of strategic priorities to achieve success in addressing the urgent challenges and facing the social impacts resulting from the global outbreak of the pandemic, according to a forward-looking vision aimed at building a happy, integrated society characterized by the responsibility and flexibility required to keep pace with successive developments. Also, with the thought of the leadership, the state was able to be one of the most countries in the world to deal with the crisis calmly and wisely, which also reflects the leadership’s efforts to provide a decent life for all members of society in all circumstances and times. Al-Khaili said: I would like to assure everyone that harmony and complementarity in the love of the homeland between the various parties in the social and governmental sector is the key to the secret that achieved the phrase “Do not paralyze them”, remove the concern from the society of citizens and residents, and raise the moral energies to make the whole society happy.