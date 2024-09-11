Rapallo – The Viareggio case of the woman who was robbed of her purse and then ran over and killed the thief is causing a stir in Italy and has also reached Tigullio. Commenting on the news without too many mincing words was the Deputy Mayor of Rapallo Giorgio Tasso that following the post published on the Facebook page of the 19th century wrote: “These are occupational hazards, you may come across someone who reacts. We won’t miss him.”

Among the hundreds of comments on the news, Tasso’s went unnoticed and has already begun to provoke reactions in the city.

“I would like to share some thoughts on a recent comment by the deputy mayor, which he wrote,” says far-left opposition councilor Andrea Carannante. “I understand that episodes like this arouse strong emotions, and the temptation to approve knee-jerk reactions can be great. However, it is precisely in moments like these that it is essential that those in institutional roles show moderation and promote respect for the law. Do-it-yourself justice, as much as it may seem like an immediate response to frustration, is never the right path.. Institutions exist to ensure safety and justice for all, and our task, as public representatives, is to uphold these principles, regardless of the circumstances. The role of institutions is not only to punish those who make mistakes, but also to ensure that everything happens in compliance with the law, to prevent the use of force and personal revenge from prevailing. We cannot and must not legitimize acts of violence, however much they may be motivated by anger or frustration. I therefore invite you to reflect on how important it is to maintain a respectful dialogue and not to fuel feelings that risk undermining social cohesion”.

Tasso’s reply: “I didn’t give a medal to the lady”

“I am surprised by this outcry, perhaps I was not clear enough in my post whose subject was the robber and not the lady – is the reply of the deputy mayor Tasso -. I believe it is an important distinction: I didn’t give her a medalbut I emphasized that if you are a thief in your usual way, sooner or later it can happen that someone reacts. I thought I wrote in Italian, but maybe I’m wrong. The reaction of the robbed lady? The competent authorities will evaluate it.. It was certainly disproportionate, unexpected and I believe even unprecedented. However It is also a sign of people’s frustration when faced with certain episodes. As a trader, I have suffered two burglaries in my premises in one year. I had the opportunity to meet these people. A few hours had passed since the event, I remained unmoved so much so that even the police complimented me. But if I had found them in the act, in my house, I don’t know how I would have reacted. I’m not saying I would have definitely done what the lady did, I’m saying I don’t know what I would have done because you have to be in a situation before you can talk. Did I write that we won’t miss the thief? I confirm it: who wants a world populated by dishonest people?”