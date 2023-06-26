eastasiasoftin collaboration with Idea Factoryunveiled the release date for the version Nintendo Switch Of Mugen Souls Z. The title will be available in Europe starting from 14 September at the introductory price of €39.99. It will be possible to purchase it digitally via Nintendo eShop or in physical edition thanks to the partnership with Play-Asia.

As previously anticipated for the title, one will also be released limited edition which will include a copy of the game, an artbook, 2 soundtrack CDs, a set of stickers and a numbered certificate of authenticity, all enclosed in a collector’s box.

Source: eastasiasoft