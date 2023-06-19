Eastasiasoftin collaboration with Idea Factoryheralds the arrival of a release Nintendo Switch For Mugen Souls Z. The title will be released during the month of September 2023although a specific release date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

It will be possible to purchase the title both digitally and in physical edition thanks to the partnership with Play-Asiawith pre-orders opening next year June 22nd. One will also be released for the title limited edition which will include a copy of the game, an artbook, 2 soundtrack CDs, a set of stickers and a numbered certificate of authenticity, all enclosed in a collector’s box.

Waiting to find out more we leave you with the announcement trailer for the version Nintendo Switch Of Mugen Souls Zwishing you a good vision as always!

Source: Eastasiasoft