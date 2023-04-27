eastasiasoft has released the launch trailer for the edition Nintendo Switch Of Mugen Souls, available in Europe starting today. As previously anticipated, it will be possible to purchase the title digitally on Nintendo eShop for the introductory price of €39.99.

If, on the other hand, we prefer physical editions we will have to rely on Play Asiawhich will release a Standard Edition from €39.99 it’s a Limited Edition from €59.99. The latter will include the soundtrack CD, a manual, a set of stickers, an art book and a numbered certificate, all enclosed in a collector’s box.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for Mugen Soulswishing you a good vision as always!

Source: eastasiasoft