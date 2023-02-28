eastasiasoft And Idea Factory have finally unveiled the release date for the version Nintendo Switch Of Mugen Souls. The title will be available in Europe starting next year April 27thand it will be possible to purchase the digital edition at the introductory price of €39.99.

As previously anticipated, the physical editions will be edited by Play Asiawhich will release a Standard Edition from €39.99 it’s a Limited Edition from €59.99. The latter will include the soundtrack CD, a manual, a set of stickers, an art book and a numbered certificate, all enclosed in a collector’s box.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to Mugen Soulswishing you a good vision as always.

Source: eastasiasoft, Idea Factory