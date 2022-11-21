eastasiasoft And Idea Factory announce a new collaboration for the release of a version Nintendo Switch from Mugen Souls. The title will be available worldwide during the spring 2023 and will include many improvements including greater fidelity of the contents compared to the Japanese version, full support for the English language for both texts and dubbing and the presence of all the DLC released for the original.

The title will be available both digitally and in a physical edition, which will be distributed exclusively through PlayAsia. We will be able to buy the game in Standard Edition from €39.99 or in Limited Edition from €59.99 which will include the soundtrack CD, a manual, a set of stickers, an art book and a numbered certificate, all enclosed in a collector’s box. Of the Limited Edition will be produced only 3,000 copies and it will be possible to pre-order starting from November 24th at 4:00 pm (Italian time).

Waiting to find out more we leave you now with the opening movie for the release Nintendo Switch from Mugen Souls. Good vision!

Mugen Souls – Opening (Switch)

