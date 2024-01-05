The latest Honda Civic Type R has won the hearts of the TG editorial staff. Could it be even better? Mugen thinks so and developed two tuning packages for the FL5 generation Civic Type R. The tuner will show all the photos at the Tokyo car show, but we already get a small preview. Also check out the video at the bottom of the page.

The upgrades were made using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD). This allows you to simulate air flows via the computer. These tests would show that the aerodynamics have been improved compared to the standard Type R. Mugen is also tackling the interior.

Mugen, for example, exchanges the aluminum lever for a short, round knob that is covered in leather. In our opinion, a Type R should have an aluminum shift lever, so we might skip this upgrade. Mugen also has new seats, but here too the following applies: shouldn't a Type R just have bright red fabric bucket seats? Unless you're going to do track days, of course.

Mugen's two tuning packages for the Honda Civic Type R

Mugen will present two modification kits between January 12 and 14: Group A and Group B. Both packages will receive new suspension dampers and 19-inch BBS rims. Mugen also adds new brake pads and a stainless steel exhaust to the Group A. There is also a splitter, cooler intakes on the front bumper, new side skirts and apparently the rear wing and rear bumper have also been renovated.

The Civic Type R with the thicker, Group B package | Photo: © Honda

The Group B package goes a lot further. There are more air intakes, on the wheel arches for example. And the hood is carbon fiber. At the back would be an even larger rear wing and bumper. In addition, the Group B gets titanium tailpipes, new brake calipers and discs. The prices of Mugen's packages for the Honda Civic Type R will be announced during the Tokyo Motor Show.