by VALERIO BARRETTA

Mugello, work closed

It's been a winter of work in progress in Scarperia: the Autodromo del Mugello it has in fact been renovated and made safer. The works on the circuit which involved the demolition of the wall that runs along the final part of the main straight, the widening of the strip of grass that separates it from the asphalt strip, the replacement of some curbs and the creation of an asphalted area at the entrance to the Arrabbiata 1 curve.

It was Dorna who asked to intervene on the straight. Initially it was considered to smooth out a small bump towards the end of the fastest section of the track, where the motorbikes reach around 350 km/h and which could therefore be dangerous. However, such an action would have been too important a structural intervention: it was therefore decided to widen the escape route parallel to the runway using a service road which will be redone using part of the hill that delimits the runway. As for the curbs, at the Poggio Secco, Arrabbiata 2 and Palagio curves they have been replaced with the latest generation ones approved by the FIM, which are slightly higher.

Poli's words

”The safety of a track is not something static“, these are the words of the director of the Autodromo Paolo Poli. “On the contrary, it is a continuous challenge to find solutions to reduce that minimal risk which, although residual, inevitably still exists in motorsport“.

“THE continuous studies and the important investments that we have allocated are aimed at further raising the already very high standards of Mugello with the aim of allowing all the riders who frequent it (professionals and otherwise) to express their passion in a cutting-edge facility in security and an international point of reference“.