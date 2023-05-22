In last year’s Italian GP Jorge Martin set the absolute record on Ducati at 363.6 km/h, 40 km/h more than Ukawa’s 2002 record, and this year we can go further. Progression without brakes, but even in Agostini’s time the average speed exceeded 200 km/h on some tracks

Massimo Falcioni – Milan

The anticipation is rising for the MotoGP Italian GP, ​​on the weekend of 11 June at Mugello. We will get there with a championship that sees Pecco Bagnaia in the lead with a one point advantage (94 to 93) over Marco Bezzecchi, ahead of Brad Binder (81), Jorge Martin (80), Johann Zarco (66) and Luca Marini (54 ). The five Ducatis in the first six places, with the first Ktm third, demonstrate the current situation, but the challenge is not over, also due to the return of Enea Bastianini and the role of luxury outsider covered by Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo. In fact, the Spaniard has three overall victories on the Tuscan circuit and the French one (in 2021), in a list of multiple winners which at Mugello sees Valentino Rossi in the lead with 9 victories (one in 125, one in 250 and seven in MotoGP). ahead of Jorge Lorenzo (7, of which 6 in MotoGP) and Mick Doohan (6).

the very fast mugello — The ups and downs in Tuscany is one of the toughest circuits, for riders and motorbikes, and boasts very high average and top speeds: the lap record is set by Quartararo (2021) in 1'45.1870 (179.5 km/h) and the speed of his aim on the straight is 363.6 km/h, the record achieved last year by Jorge Martin on the Ducati Pramac. A leap of 40 km/h compared to the record of twenty years earlier, when in 2002, the first season of the 4-stroke MotoGP, on the same track Tohru Ukawa on the 5-cylinder Honda RC211V almost reached 325: 324.5 km/h! Today, it is not only at Mugello that people fly above 350 km/h, a record set in 2015 for the first time by Marc Marquez with the Honda RC213V on the Losail long stretch at 350.5 km/h: in the last GP in Austin Maverick Vinales' Aprilia went over 350 (356.4 km/h). We are talking about top speeds never reached before in motorcycling and possible thanks to the technical evolution of engines, frames, suspensions, aerodynamics, tyres, electronics, 1000 cc engine capacity and engine power that has risen to 300 HP compared to the 260-270 of the MotoGP of the it was 990.

what speed in monza — Even in the past, however, with slower vehicles and completely different technologies and engine sizes (500 cc in the premier class), the maximum and average speeds were very high, especially on some circuits. In the last world championship race held in Monza before the tragic 20 May 1973, that of 12 September 1971, James Augustine on the MV 500 three-cylinder 4-stroke DOHC 4-valve (over 90 HP at 14,000 rpm and 290 km/h) he set the fastest lap in 1'41.2 at 204.545 km/h. On the same day, in the microballs of the 50 class Jan de Vries (Kreidler 18 HP 17,000 rpm, over 180 km/h) lapped in 2'10 lapping the average 160 (159.230 km/h). In 1973half an hour before the Monza tragedy of the 250 class, Renzo Pasolini (Harley-Davidson 2-stroke twin cylinder with rotating disc) had set the fastest lap of the 350 at 1'42.500 at 201.754 average. Jarno Saarinen (Yamaha 4-cylinder 2-stroke, 100 HP, 11,000 rpm over 290 Kmh) had the best time of the 500 in 1'41.4 at an average of 204.142 Km/h with Agostini (MV) second: 1'41.8.

records in other circuits — In addition to Monza, other circuits in those years also lapped with record speeds, even higher than those of today's MotoGP. This was particularly due to the characteristics of the tracks, with very fast and even dangerous corners, especially due to the murderous guard-rails placed a few centimeters from the riders. 54 years ago, in 1969, at the GP ofUlster (route of 12.420 km) Augustine on the MV 500 it makes the fastest lap at an average of Km/h 173.220 on a roadbed with bumps and potholes and, at times, wet from downpours. The ups and downs of the Sachsenring of 8,730 meters was even faster: in 1968 Agostini (MV) ran at an average speed of 176.798 km/h. In 1967, in Hockeneheim (Km 7.563) still Agostini on MV 500 laps the 190: 188.600 Km/h. Not only in Monza were the speeds exceeded 200 km/h. average. TO Spa-Francorchampsagain Agostini (MV 500) broke the track record at 210.273 km/h. Even before it was very strong. An example is the Reims road circuit (Km 8.301): in 1955 Duke (Gilera 500 4-cylinder 4-stroke with over 65 HP at 11,000 rpm) set the fastest lap at 187.964 km/h. A leap of twenty years and we are in Austria on the beautiful and extremely dangerous Salzburgring: in 1975 Agostini, this time on the Yamaha 500 4-cylinder 2-stroke, won and lapped at 186.550 km/h. In racing, maximum speed and power have an impact on the result, but they are not everything and are not enough to win races and championships: in fact, the general balance of the vehicle, the delivery of power and the driver capable of pushing the limits count to succeed. error-free limit.