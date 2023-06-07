Back on track

After a month’s break, the MotoGP is ready to return to action at Mugello for the Italian Grand Prix. The final tour de force of this first part of the season will be inaugurated on the splendid Tuscan ups and downs. .

Francis Bagnaia a year ago he ‘avenged’ the fall of 2021 by taking the victory ahead of Fabio Quartararo, who in this 2023 is a prisoner of a non-competitive Yamaha. Pecco is back from the Le Mans crash that broke his ankle bone, but he’s not worried after the tests carried out in the run-up to the big round at Mugello. The reigning world champion has a single point lead in the standings over Marco Bezzecchi, who in 2022 in Tuscany enchanted by leading the first part of the race. It will finally be back on track too Aeneas Bastianini after the long stop following the injury suffered in Portimao in the Sprint race to the right shoulder blade. Below are the words of the two official Ducati riders.

The words of Francesco Bagnaia

“Racing at Mugello in front of our fans is always a thrill and I can’t wait to get on track. The ankle is fine and shouldn’t bother me. We did a test with Enea a few weeks ago at Mugello with the Panigale V4 S and before then I had also ridden at Misano without any problems. It will be an important weekend for us and certainly the great enthusiasm of our fans will give us extra motivation to do well in our home Grand Prix”.

The words of Enea Bastianini

“I really like the Mugello circuit a lot. In the past I haven’t achieved great results, so the goal is to be able to do it this year. Surely, after all these weeks at a standstill, it won’t be easy. I rode a few weeks ago with the Panigale V4 S and I had a good time, but obviously with the Desmosedici GP it will be something else. In any case, I’m motivated. It’s our home race, so I hope I can do well.”