Great success for the historical re-enactment of Mugello Road Circuit, which took shape this weekend in the form of classic regularity. A branded competition Automobile Club of Italy, Automobile Club Florence And ACI Historical Clubwith the organization of the Clemente Biondetti Automobile Team, who brought the “great classic” back to life in a two-day race in the heart of Tuscany.

Timelessly beautiful cars have faced 66 timed trials And 6 media tests, covering over 320 km among the sinuous Tuscan asphalt ribbons, where about seventy crews met. After the first stage held on Saturday, today the participants retraced the roads of the Mugello Grand Prix, passing through San Piero a Sieve, Scarperia, Passo del Giogo, Firenzuola, Pass of the Futa And Barberino. To best interpret the spirit of the competition was the crew formed by Alberto Aliverti And Stefano Valente, than behind the wheel of a splendid Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS Zagato in 1929, he conquered the absolute classification and the primacy in the RC1 / 2000 category with 202 penalties.

Behind the Lombard duo they have brought Francis And Giuseppe Di Pietrarespectively father and son on Fiat 508 C. from 1938, with which they soared in the RC2 / 1600 category. As many applause to the Mugello Circuittheater of the arrival and the awards ceremony, for Giovanni Moceri And Valeria December (Lancia Fulvia Coupé 1.3 of 1969), third overall and first in the RC3 / 1600 category with 165 penalties. To close the race close to the podium was the crew formed by Luca Patron And “Steve Clark” aboard in a fascinating Bentley 3 Liter of 1925, with which they preceded Gianmario Fontanellaand Alessandro Malta up Lancia Lambda Casaro of 1927. Sixth place overall for Sergio SistiAnd Anna Gualandi always on one Lambda 221 Spider Casaro of 1929.

Celebrations also for Roberto Miatto And David Borchiaseventh out of one Fiat Balilla Gold Cup of 1934. To complete the top 10 were in order, Alessandro Aiello And Niccolò Ricci (Aston Martin Le Mans – 1933), Alberto And Giuseppe Scapolo (OM 6655C – 1929) and Massimo Bisi And Claudio Cattivelli(Porsche 356 S 90 – 1963). Equally spectacular in the Tribute of the Mugello Road Circuitanimated by GT Roadsin which to put everyone behind were Fabio Vergamini And Anna Maria Fabrizi (Ferrari 488 GTB), first ahead of Graziano Mancinelli And Silvia Claudia Barberi (Ferrari 458 Speciale), while the “pink” crew made up of Vania Parolaro And Ornella Pietropaolo (Porsche 993 4S).