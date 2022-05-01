The first stage of the Mugello Road Circuitwith the return of the great classic that brought over 70 crews to Florence welcomed by the sun of Florence and a good frame of public that from Piazzale Michelangelo brought to appreciate the start of the regularity race.

Several unique models that have taken off, with the presence of 12 top drivers. Among the most significant cars they stood out for example Bentley 3 Liter, Lancia Lambda Casaro, OM 6655C, Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS Zagato, Aston Martin Le Mans without forgetting the GT Roads of the Tribute of the Mugello Road Circuit. In succession, the caravan of participants left the Tuscan capital to head to the heart of the competition that took place among the evocative landscapes of Radda, Castellina in Chianti, Colle di Val D’Elsa And Saint Gimignano. After a pleasant stop for lunch, the crews faced the second half of the day which led them to touch equally wonderful places such as San Miniato And Winto then return to Florence again.

The first stage saw 47 timed trials and 4 average trials, with a total of 233.63 km covered. “In this first part everything is going well, starting with the organization. Spectacular the tests and above all the landscapes that, due to their beauty, sometimes distract attention from the competition – he has declared Sergio Sistiin crew with Anna Gualandi on 1929 Lancia Lambda 221 Spider Casaro – I believe that the idea of ​​bringing this race back to light is an important choice and I hope it will become a fixed appointment in the years to come ”. The tests scheduled for today will follow the historic Mugello track, passing by San Piero a Sieve, Scarperia, Passo del Giogo, Firenzuola, Pass of the Futa And Barberino. The final awards will be held at Mugello Circuit.