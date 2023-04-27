It will start tomorrow Mugello Road Circuitthe classic regularity race that will revive the legendary Mugello Grand Prix in a re-enactment key, the first edition of which dates back to 1914. It is one of the oldest car competitions in Italy, which will be re-enacted in all respects in event which will continue until April 30th.

Three days of full immersion in the world of motor racing with the cars of the past as protagonists: the program includes a race that will unfold on 290km and will see the participants cross the evocative sceneries of Tuscany between Florence, the Chianti hills and the Mugello. As anticipated, they will be the vintage cars to steal the show: the aim is to honor the roads and passes traveled in the past by the riders who made the Mugello Grand Prix famous until 1970, the year of its last edition.

The event will be attended by: vehicles produced up to 1990together with which road-going touring cars built after 1991 will compete in a specific category. Sarah Insurancewhich this year will be a sponsor of the competition for the first time: in this role, it will make the SaraVintage formula available to collector car owners, a complete, innovative and tailor-made proposal specifically designed for vintage engines.

“We are proud to be sponsors of this extraordinary event, which recalls one of the most fascinating competitions in the world of historic engines – declared Alberto Tosti, General Manager of Sara Assicurazioni – We have always supported initiatives that combine history, culture and tradition with the enhancement of the Italian territory with great enthusiasm. As the official insurance company of ACI, attention to mobility is an integral part of our DNA and we pay special attention to the safety needs of lovers of historic vehicles, for whom we have developed advanced and cutting-edge answers to protect their passion”.