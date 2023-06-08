The celebration of the Italian Grand Prix does not stop with the MotoGP checkered flag. Sunday 11 June will be full of emotions with the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP track duels.

With the checkered flag of the premier class, as per tradition, the invasion of the track with the fans returns with the opening of the gates so that the fans can tread the asphalt tongue of the Tuscan track which a few minutes earlier was the scene of battles with the knife in the teeth in the fight to victory.

The fans have always met on the starting straight to applaud the champions. However, this year the party will be really special because, once the anthem has been played, with the podium still smelling of champagne, the MotoGP tribe will start dancing to the tune of the famous DJ Indira Paganotto.

The Spanish artist is known and appreciated all over the world for her unmistakable eclectic and energetic musical style. Regular guest of the most important clubs from Amnesia in Ibiza, Fabric in London, Pacha in Barcelona or EDC Las Vegas, the 31-year-old from Madrid is followed by 1.1 million followers In her career she has played alongside the likes of Marco Carola , Nina Kravitz, Amilie Lens, Reinier Zonneveld, Charlotte de Witte, Chris Liebing, Bart Skils, Dubfire, Enrico Sangiuliano, FJAAK, I Hate Models, Adam Beyer, Marco Faraone, Joseph Capriati etc… In addition to playing, he created his own label: ARTCORE Records with which he has given voice to many of his productions and other talented artists. She recently formed a strong partnership with Charlotte de Witte’s KNTXT, playing the most exclusive clubs around the globe.