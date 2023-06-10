Joy and pain. Under the clouds of Mugello Aron Canet conquers the pole position of the Moto2 Italian GP, ​​but a few minutes later he crashes badly at Poggio Secco, getting up in pain to the point of having to be taken to the Medical Center for checkups. With a time of 1:50.796, the Spaniard of team Pons precedes Pedro Acosta, 159 thousandths off and for the first time not leading in a session of the weekend, and Sam Lowes, third at 0.162 to complete the front row. Bad Tony Arbolino: the World Championship leader is only 10. at 0.449, confirming his difficulties and called to a run-up race.