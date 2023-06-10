In qualifying, the Spaniard from team Pons set the best time, but then crashed and was taken to the Medical Center for checkups. Tony in the fourth row, while the best of the Italians is Vietti, seventh
Joy and pain. Under the clouds of Mugello Aron Canet conquers the pole position of the Moto2 Italian GP, but a few minutes later he crashes badly at Poggio Secco, getting up in pain to the point of having to be taken to the Medical Center for checkups. With a time of 1:50.796, the Spaniard of team Pons precedes Pedro Acosta, 159 thousandths off and for the first time not leading in a session of the weekend, and Sam Lowes, third at 0.162 to complete the front row. Bad Tony Arbolino: the World Championship leader is only 10. at 0.449, confirming his difficulties and called to a run-up race.
The Italian clings to Celestino Vietti, seventh at 0.301 with the Fantic, behind Joe Roberts (+0.212), Filip Salac (+0.230) and Jake Dixon (+0.242). In the ten also the two Boscoscuros, with the eighth time of Fermin Aldeguer and the ninth of Alonso Lopez. Back also Mattia Pasini, on the track as a wild card: the Rimini rider is 18th with the Kalex of the Fieten Olie team.
Passed by the cut of Q1 Joe Roberts, Ai Ogura, Jeremy Alcoba and Darryn Binder. Behind the Italians with Dennis Foggia seventh and Lorenzo Dalla Porta fifteenth.
