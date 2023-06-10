The Spaniard is still the fastest: he sets the track record and precedes Aldeguer and Dixon. Three Italians in Q2: World Championship leader Tony Arbolino, Vietti and Pasini
The Mugello sky holds up and also the Moto2 Free Practice 3 of the Italian GP are held on a dry track. Conditions in which the solid Pedro Acosta confirms his extraordinary feeling with the Tuscan circuit: best time in 1:50.514, new track record, ahead of Fermin Aldeguer (+0.192) and Jake Dixon (+0.260). Tony Arbolino also enters Q2, the leader of the World Championship is seventh at 0.574, but he doesn’t seem to be master of the situation yet.
Thus the top-10 of the session: 4. Filp Salac, 5. Sam Lowes, 6. Aron Canet, 8. Sergio Garcia, 9. Alonso Lopez and 10. Somkiat Chantra. In addition to the ten mentioned above, Celestino Vietti and Mattia Pasini also enter Q2, both with the time set on Friday, and Manuel Gonzalez and Albert Arenas. Out Dennis Foggia, 16th in the combined, and Lorenzo Dalla Porta. Incident under investigation at the start of the session between Jeremy Alcoba and Rory Skinner.
