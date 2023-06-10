The Mugello sky holds up and also the Moto2 Free Practice 3 of the Italian GP are held on a dry track. Conditions in which the solid Pedro Acosta confirms his extraordinary feeling with the Tuscan circuit: best time in 1:50.514, new track record, ahead of Fermin Aldeguer (+0.192) and Jake Dixon (+0.260). Tony Arbolino also enters Q2, the leader of the World Championship is seventh at 0.574, but he doesn’t seem to be master of the situation yet.