Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco and Luca Marini: four Ducati in front of everyone in the MotoGP Italian GP at Mugello, a result never obtained by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer in the premier class, which is registering a real technical dominance of the Desmosedicis which collect pole positions, podiums and victories, leaving only the crumbs to KTM in a MotoGP now Europe-centric with Japanese manufacturers in disarmament.

Marc Marquez he was the only one who could break Ducati’s hegemony for a few laps, who might even have thought of colonizing the top-5 if Alex Marquez hadn’t crashed when he was in third position. All with the second official driver, Enea Bastianini, still heavily affected by the shoulder injury. Below are the words of Luigi Dall’Igna, general manager of Ducati Corse, and of the managing director Claudio Domenicali.

The words of Luigi Dall’Igna

“It was probably one of our best races ever. We have never managed to place four of our bikes in front of everyone and to have done it at our home race makes me very happy. The goal is always to score as many championship points as possible. We have to try to do it on every track and avoid losing concentration. In the first lap, Pecco was good at defending himself from Miller and immediately took the lead. Enea rode a fantastic race and managed to get more than we expected, fighting and winning the duel for the top ten”.

The words of Claudio Domenicali

“Mugello is Pecco’s home and this was truly a magnificent race. Standing on the grid listening to the national anthem and watching the Frecce pass by was thrilling and ending up like this, with a victory, could only make this day even more special. I really have to thank all the people back home who couldn’t be with us. The team has never been as united as this year. The results depend on the work that each of us does, Pecco is the one who kicks the ball into goal, the goalscorer. In reality, there are many people who carry out the work behind the scenes, in the shadows and it is to them that I would like to thank”.