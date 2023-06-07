Illustrious precedents

Victory in 2021, second place in 2022. These are the most recent precedents of Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha on the Mugello circuit, the Ducati hunting ground with Andrea Dovizioso in 2017, Jorge Lorenzo in 2018, Danilo Petrucci in 2019 and Francesco Bagnaia in 2022. In light of the technical crisis that is going through the Iwata house, thinking of being able to aspire to the podium against 8 Ducatis, the two factory Aprilias and the two factory KTMs seems like a utopia considering the results obtained in Spain and France. Below are the words of the Yamaha team manager Maio Meregalli and those of the riders Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli.

The words of Massimo Meregalli

“The Italian GP is very special for our team and also for the riders. Not only is this track incredible, beautiful to look at and thrilling to ride, but we also consider it our team’s and Franky’s home turf. We hope to see many fans here this weekend and the whole team are determined to give their best. It won’t be easy, but our past results here have been good. We will give everything to keep up this trend”.

The words of Fabio Quartararo

“We start the Mugello weekend determined to work hard. It’s the first race weekend of the hat-trick that will also see us busy at Sachsenring and Assen, so these will be busy weeks for us. At Le Mans we chose a set-up that always seems to work for us. So, we’ll start with that on Friday and try to go as fast as possible in each session. Starting later than in the last few races will be key, so that’s my target for Friday and Saturday morning. And then on Saturday afternoon and Sunday I’ll do my best, as always.”

The words of Franco Morbidelli

“Mugello is a beautiful and very fast track. Our top speed has improved since last year which is helpful on a track like this. It’s my home GP and it’s also my home GP, so we’ll do our best in every session.”. The MotoGP class Italian Grand Prix at Mugello will begin on Friday at 10:45 with the first free practice session and will continue at 15:00 when the top 10 of the riders already admitted to Q2 will already be defined. Q1 will start at 10:50, Saturday the start of the Sprint at 15:00 and then Sunday at 14:00 it will be the turn of the race.