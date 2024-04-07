With the dispute of Mugello Classic The season of major circuit competitions for classic cars has officially begun. Peter Auto showed up on the iconic Tuscan circuit with the presence of 286 of the most interesting, renowned and prestigious cars that this world can offer.

A record-breaking starting grid

It is impossible to list all the cars present: practically every model that made the history of motorsport from the 50s to the 90s was represented: Ferrari 512 M and 250 GT SWB, Lister Jaguar Knobbly, Lola T70, Porsche in all its forms, BMW CSL (9 present) and then Lola, Chevron, Cobra, Ford Capri up to 3 Maserati MC12s never seen before all together. Have we forgotten anyone? Yes, not one but many including two Bentley 8s, one of which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, brought to Mugello by Shaun and Maxwell Lynn, father son.

The old glories on the track

There are also numerous old glories who sThey wandered around the paddock with teary eyes in seeing the cars with which they put on a show a few decades ago: one name among all is that of Mario Casoni, winner of the Mugello road circuit in 1965 with the Ferrari 250 Le Mans, visibly moved by the Ferrari 512 M of Brescia Corse which had the opportunity to piloting on several occasions paired with the not forgotten “Pam” alias Marsilio Pasotti.

And Casoni himself will be among the very small number of drivers invited by Peter Auto to the event which is already memorable, when on the occasion of the Spa Classic of mid-May, a dozen will be brought together Porsche 917 called to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the legendary German car.

Hard-fought races

The races were all exciting and fought down to the last metre, offering food for discussion and demonstrating once again how the races of those years were unforgettable. Let's mention, one for all, the 2 Hours of the Gentleman's Trophyreserved for GT cars built up to 1965 and Sport up to 1960 which saw 68 cars on the starting grid and which recorded the victory of the small but very agile Lotus 15 of 1958 by Birch and Stevens which preceded the Beck-Simon Cobra by only 15″ and the other Cobra but in the Daytona Coupe version by the couple Oliver and Emile Breittmayer by 18″.

So the appointment is in mid-May for the second round of the Peter Auto championship which will take place on the Spa Francorchamps circuit.

by PIETRO SILVA