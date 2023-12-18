A Christmas tree made up of 213 tractors to enter the Guinness Book of Records. It happens at the Mugello racetrack, where local farmers carried out the work with the precise intention of pulverizing the previous record. Last year's tree, which however was in the province of Milan, was in fact composed of “alone” 131 vehicles”: a joke (so to speak) compared to the latter. But it's not just about vanity, on the contrary.

213 record tractors

The initiative made it possible to raise funds for Martha's house, a residence located near the Meyer pediatric hospital in Florence which in 2024 will be the future reference center for pediatric palliative care in Tuscany, intended to welcome children with complex chronic pathologies and accompany them, together with their families, in the delicate phase of transition from hospitalization upon return home. They attended the show almost 10 thousand people who at the end of the event were able to have dinner in the circuit pits where the volunteers had set up a rich free buffet.