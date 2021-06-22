In Tuscany, in the area of Mugello, we have lost track of a child not even 2 years old, Nicola Tanturli, son of two beekeepers. The father and mother reported it disappeared in the morning of today, Tuesday 22 June 2021: last night they put him to bed at 21, but at midnight they realized that the baby was no longer in his crib.

The disappearance took place in the home of family a Molino di Campanara, rural area in the Municipality of Palazzuolo sul Senio, in the province of Florence. Theirs cottage can only be reached via a dirt road and is about 2 kilometers from the only settlement in the area: the ecovillage of Campanara, where a community engaged in organic farming.

Last night the parents searched for their son with the help of some members of that community and this morning they gave the alarm to the authorities. The searches are underway: over 200 people are participating with the help of search dogs and drones and a fire brigade helicopter with thermoscanner has also been deployed for night searches.

The hypothesis considered most likely at the moment is that little Nicola is walked away alone. “He is a very active child, very lively, he could walk for a kilometer per hour, we don’t know how far he could have traveled. He was used to leaving the house, living in the open air, ”he told La Nazione il mayor of Palazzuolo, Gian Piero Philip Moschetti.