The Mufti of Moscow Ildar Alyautdinov has contracted the coronavirus. He introduced this in a video message posted on September 8 on his Instagram web page.

“For a while, sadly, I’ve been unwell, COVID and my household overtook. Some days handed fairly onerous, and they didn’t instantly diagnose them – some signs had been current, however nonetheless they thought to the tip that perhaps it was not COVID in any case, however abnormal ARVI or flu. However nonetheless, COVID was confirmed, ”he stated.

Earlier, on August 26, the press secretary of the pinnacle of the Altai Republic, Mikhail Maksimov, introduced that he had contracted the coronavirus. He posted a photograph with a thermometer, the temperature of which is approaching 39.

Maksimov stated that earlier his spouse had been recognized with an an infection and for greater than per week earlier than confirming the results of his evaluation, he was on pressured dwelling mode and didn’t go away the condominium.

Present info on the scenario with coronavirus is out there on the web sites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf… Hotline telephone: 8 (800) 2000-112. As well as, info is out there below the hashtag #WeWeTogether.