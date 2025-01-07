After a hesitant start at the box office Mufasa: The Lion Kingprequel to the hit remake in hyperrealistic images of 2019, made Disney fear the worstthat after a year with bombs like those of Inside out 2 from Pixar, Deadpool and Wolverine from the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Moana 2that Mufasa: The Lion King directed by Barry Jenkins would become in a good puncture despite the fact that the Christmas holidays were a priori an ideal date for its arrival in theaters.

Premiered there on Friday, December 20, In its first weekend it earned 35.4 million dollars also coinciding with the debut of Sonic 3: The Movie from Paramount (which in most countries, including Spain, would arrive on December 25) and which then almost doubled its gross receipts with 60.1 million. But the Christmas season It has finally been conducive to the prequel and after the data from the first weekend of January, in its 17 days on the billboard has managed to surpass the third installment of Sega’s blue hedgehog both at the North American box office and globally.

The figures of Box Office Mojo they collect that Mufasa: The Lion King has collected 476.1 million dollars worldwideof which 168.2 (35.3 percent) would correspond to the United States and 307.9 to the rest of the countries. A collection that already leaves its great competitor far behind (by release date) sonic 3 with 336.4 million dollars globally, of which 187.6 (55.8 percent) belong to what was received in American theaters, and with the particularity that last weekend, from the 3rd to January 5 took number 1 at the box office with 23.5 million displacing sonic 3 which dropped to second place with 21.4.

It should be remembered that the remake of The lion king harvested some impressive 1,656.9 million dollars around the world five years ago.

And fixing his eyes again on Mufasain our cinemas it continues to be the highest grossing in the ranking with 1.78 million euros and a cumulative of 12.24according to data released by Spain Box Officewhile sonic 3the second highest grossing, earned 1.01 million and accumulates 5.23.

In fourth place we would find Moana 2 with 610 thousand euros and accumulating 17.54 since its premiere. Globally, the sequel to the 2016 animated feature film is about to surpass the barrier of one billion recorded in box office dollars. Released on November 29, it currently has 960.9, so it is a matter of days before Vaiana Waialiki and Maui’s new adventure enters this coveted and select club.

