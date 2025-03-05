The MUFACE SANITARY CONCERT renewalwhich guarantees private health care of 1.5 million officials and family, has left a new shock for the end. The opening of the offers carried out at noon on Wednesday has confirmed … That only Asisa and Segurcaixa Adeslas have attended the third tender convened by the Government, confirming in passing that DKV, that on Tuesday he chose to maintain the unknown, has decided to definitively pick up this model for the provision of health services.

However, Adeslas will have to correct the offer presented by having incorrectly completed the relative section “to information on the payment of social security contributions and taxes”, as stated in the official information uploaded on Wednesday afternoon to the contracting portal.

In principle it is nothing more than a technical correction that should be resolved in a matter of hours and that The extension of the concert does not threaten. Sources from the Ministry for Digital and Public Function Transformation clarify that “this request for correction of errors is usual in tenders and, in this particular case, it does not affect the planned deadlines.”

However, it is the icing on a process that has been dilated for about five months by the hesitation of the Government, in which it has often seemed that the model could collapse and that has finally been carried out after assuming the Ministry of Digital Transformation a historical increase of 41% of the premiums per patient that will be paid to the insurers.

Evaluation process

Once the error detected is subsen and the fulfillment of the technical requirements planned, in the next few days the mutual hiring table will enter into the analysis of everything reference “to the technical and professional solvency” of the proposals presented by the Department of Health Benefits of MuFACE.

The Government has managed to scroll after not a few problems the renewal of the MUFACE concert for the 2025-2027 period. The decision of Segurcaixa Adeslas to attend the process after raising the government its offer to improve the premiums at 41% has saved Minister Óscar López, who found this problem shortly after landing the Ministry, of what threatened to become a social crisis aggravated by the dribbles of the Executive when satisfying the economic endowment demanded by insurers from minute one and by the interference of the Ministry of Health – without any competence on MUFACE – to take mutual officials to public health.

The government’s solution has not prevented, however, that another insurer has fallen from a system for the provision of health services, which the minister has already advanced that will be subject to a deep evaluation In the coming months to see what is done from the year 2027. It is likely that now the already completed report of the Independent Fiscal Responsibility Authority (Airef) on the financial sustainability of the MUFACE concert, that insurers and unions have claimed in recent weeks and that the Government has not made public with the argument that it was not completed completely.

To resolve the process with Adeslas and Asisa as service providers in the new MuFace concert, the unknown of what happens will have to clear With the 200,000 officials and relatives whom DKV until now He has been providing the service and that they will now have to choose to look for another insurer or go to public health, as is already happening with about half a million Mutualistas de Muface.

The CSIF union, which has been during these months the spearhead of the revolt of the officials against the management of the renewal of the MUFACE concert by the Government and that maintained the threat of strike of officials before the uncertainty regarding the resolution of the third open process to extend MuFAC quality health and the future of mutuality, After DKV’s exit”