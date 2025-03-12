Insurers enrolled at the MUFACE concert They lost last year 14,952 mutualists Amid the climate of uncertainty triggered by its refusal to continue assuming health care of more than one million officials and family members under economic conditions … raised by the Government, as can be seen from information released on Wednesday by mutuality.

Interestingly, Segurcaixa Adeslas and Asisa, the two mutuals who have submitted a proposal to continue within the MUFACE model three more years, during the 2025-2027 period, were the most harmed by this movement. Adeslas lost about 4,700 mutualists throughout the last year, reducing its total asscripts up to 504,040; while Asisa saw the number of associated mutualists in about 12,000 to 352,081. DKV, the insurers who has decided not to continue in Muface, won 1,700 associates in the same period. In total about 16,700 mutualists left their records.

The figures released on Wednesday by MUFACE also reveal that the number of mutualists who decided to entrust their health care to public health services increased by no less than 50,000 until exceeding half a million for the first time Since there are records, confirming the claims made from the government that the public health system was increasingly the first option of the new MuFACE mutualists.

The information published by MUFACE details that There were 45,000 entity changes around 45,000 In the course of the year, but it does not clarify whether they occurred between insurers or from the insurers to public health services, as sliding during the crisis through some union platforms. What seems to be part of the data disseminated by mutuality is that the public health system has absorbed most of the 39,937 new registered high.

A hole of more than 70,000 users

The phenomenon is not new and has run in parallel to two circumstances: the growing economic imbalance between the remuneration received by the insurers and the real cost of the service provided and the collateral effects of the pandemic, which has reinforced confidence in public health services. Regarding the scenario that was drawn in 2019, the number of MUFACE mutualists assigned to the private health care channel that lends itself through the insurers has been reduced by more than 70,000, the most affected company with the loss in that period of more than 55,000 arductions has been reduced.

In the same period, the total number of MUFACE mutualists has increased by 86,000 and the figure of those who have preferred to opt for the attention of public health has fired 49% since the 340,411 of 2019 to the more than 506,756 of 2024. Last year it was the first in which the public health became the first entity of health care entity MUFACE ABOVE SEGURCAIXA ADESLAS, although there are still a majority who receive their assistance for the private channel.

The figures provided by MUFACE also confirm the increase in user claims through the provincial and state commissions of mutuality. In a single year 15% have increasedmoving from 2,428 to 2,788, in a confirmation of the care problems made in recent months in which it seemed that the concert with private insurers was not going to be extended.