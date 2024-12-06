The Government is immersed in the evaluation phase of the insurers’ proposals. This was confirmed in a statement this Thursday, December 5, after receiving the response from the three insurers. (Asisa and DKV and SegurCaixa Adeslas) within the period set by the Public Service. However, the new deadlines for the tender have not been made public. As the days go by, nervousness increases among mutualists who have already confirmed demonstrations throughout Spain for next week. The dissolution of Muface It would affect 1.5 million civil servants, who according to the intentions of the Ministry of Health, would be incorporated into the public health system progressively.

He Ministry of Public Function may equal or come close to the intentions of the insurers, who were not happy with the 17% increase in the premium and claimed that this Muface model meant “losses” to them. To participate, they asked for increases of 40%. The Independent Trade Union Center and Civil Servants (CSIF) has urged the Government and the insurers to reach an agreement “as soon as possible” to resolve the situation of “distress” that affects the public mutual workers of Muface and their families