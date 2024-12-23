Insurers have until January 15 to submit their bids for the revised healthcare concert of muface for the years 2025-2027, according to the specifications published in the State Procurement Portal.

This is the second tender launched by the Government to try to cover the private healthcare that Muface provides to its beneficiary officials. The first tender was void due to insufficient increase in the insured’s premium, according to the companies.

The new contract amounts to 4,478 million euros, which represents an increase of 957 million compared to the previous period. In addition, the concert goes from two to three years, covering until 2027. The cost per year will be 1,303 million euros in 2025, 1,490 million euros in 2026, and 1,685 million euros in 2027. The premium per mutual member experienced an increase of 33.5%, almost double the 17.12% that had been offered by the Government in the beginning. In this way, it will go from 1,032.12 euros currently to 1,262.28 in 2027.





As a novelty, after the preliminary consultation in which only Aarmhole and DKVthe formula for calculating the premium has been changed. It goes from a linear premium to an incremental one depending on the age groups, so that more will be paid to insure older groups and less for younger ones. The concert covers 1.5 million people, between owners and beneficiaries. 65% of the holders are primary, secondary and university teachers and 17% belong to some bodies of the General State Administration. The new contract, if awarded, will begin to be applied on April 2025so the current concert would be extended for three more months.

#Muface #insurers #January #present #offers #concert