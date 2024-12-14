Follow live the demonstration that CSIF has called in front of the General Directorate of muface in Madrid to defend the health concert, with the last hour of what happens in the protests today.

12:58 Jupol, also at the demonstration The police union Jupol has also joined the demonstration. According to what its spokesperson explains to ABC, attendees have arrived from more than 30 Spanish provinces.

12:48 One of the main federations has come from Castile and León with more than 1,000 protesters. The provincial president of Salamanca explains to ABC that starting Monday there will also be provincial concentrations.

12:44 35,000 attendees, according to CSIF From the CSIF union they have transferred some first attendance figures, which estimate that the demonstration had close to 35,000 people.

12:42 “This is not done, taking Muface away from us” “Yes, yes, CSIF is here” was the opening chant at the demonstration. «This is not done, take away Muface»is another of the hymns most pronounced during the concentration.

12:36 The street dyed green and white ‘Healthcare is a right, for the defense of Muface’, is one of the great slogans of the campaign in which the green color of the CSIF union is being especially visible. Image: Tania Sieira.

12:28 Also from Asturias, Catalonia… Protesters have arrived from all over Spain, even the most remote ones. More than 100 people have come from Asturias, and 2 buses have left from Catalonia.

12:25 A lot of presence from outside Madrid One of the communities with great visibility is EstremaduraAccording to CSIF sources, they have moved 6 buses, and they estimate that there are more than 300 representatives

12:23 The concentration of officials is already full shortly before the time when people had been summoned by CSIF. Photo: Tania Sieira

12:18 The PP, with the protesters: “The Government is creating a problem where there was none” “We believe in the Muface model, which has been important all these years,” says Ester Muñoz, deputy secretary of Health and Education of the PP. The deputy has highlighted that many officials with acquired rights are seeing how “the Government is generating a problem where there was none. For all this, he has denounced the “tremendous irresponsibility” of the Executive and has regretted that “there are many officials who feel right now a lot of uncertainty» as well as retirees who now fear a change in their health services for which they have harshly attacked the PSOE.

12:13 Many people concentrated When there are about twenty minutes left before the start time of the rally, the gathering area (the doors of the Muface headquarters, on Paseo Juan XXIII) is already packed to the brim and the access there has been cut off.

12:04 This Wednesday the union organizations UGT, CCOO, ANPE, USO, ADIDE, USIE, UFP, ACAIP and SIAT also gathered to demand that the Government and insurers make it concrete «as soon as possible» an agreement for Muface that guarantees the health care and quality of public employees.

11:28 Protesters from all over Spain It is expected that mutualists from all over Spain will be at the demonstration, which aims to demand that the Government issue a tender it «attractive enough» to ensure system continuity. Furthermore, CSIF threatens that the protests could extend and reminds that even today the Minister of Public Function still does not offer a urgent meeting to the group to give explanations.

11:18 Route and traffic effects This is the route of the demonstration and the effects that will arise from the concentration this noon. Inés Romero reports.