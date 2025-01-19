Muface collapses little by little. Days pass and Asisa does not respond to the second tender for the Government to keep giving healthcare to 1.5 million officials who announce strikes and complaints because, according to them, the insurers are stopping providing them with the service. On the horizon, that January 27, the deadline for mutuality to disappear as we know it. A ‘white knight’, a third tender or public health are presented as options for a crisis that began in November and has been falling apart after the departure of Adeslas and DKV.

New concert deadlines

In the march of DKV The company informed the mutualists of the change deadlines, although it has warned that they may be updated. Thus, from January 1 to 31, the change can be requested from the public health services of autonomous communities and Ingesa in Ceuta and Melilla, “in compliance with the agreement signed with said body.”

Furthermore, from the moment you are the new concert is in effect and until the date provided, a second period will be opened to make the change from the regional health service to a concerted entity or between concerted entities that are awarded the service.

In any case, it explained to its mutual members that on a temporary basis and “obliged by the continuity order issued by Muface”, it will continue to provide coverage to mutual members, under the same terms and conditions.

Lack of assistance and new mobilizations

This is where mutualists differ. On the one hand, the Independent Trade Union Center and Civil Servants (CSIF) sent a letter this Thursday to the management of Muface demanding that they put an end to the situation of helplessness they are facing. mutualists and beneficiaries who are being denied due health caredespite the order of continuity of care issued by the Government, and warning them of possible legal actions.

From the union they say they are receiving hundreds of complaints from mutual members to whom the companies are denying such assistancedelaying without a date consultations, tests and surgical interventions that had previously been arranged and even canceling them. “This is causing irreparable damage to those affected and consequences that can affect their health,” he criticizes.





On the other hand, several union organizations of mutual public workers have announced mobilizations for next January 22 in front of the Muface headquarters to ask for a solution to the current situation of the health concertwhich has not yet renewed the new agreement for the years 2025-2027.

“Poor management and complete lack of foresightadded to the project headed by the Minister of Health to eliminate the mutual insurance company, have led us to the point where we find ourselves now: an abandonment of patients, some of them in treatment, leading us all to a dramatic situation of uncertainty,” These unions, which represent a large percentage of civil servants (ANPE, Fedeca, SIAT, SPP, SUP UFP, USIE and USO), have regretted it.

The 40% that DKV asks for

While the Minister for Digital Transformation and the Public Service, Óscar López, assures that the Government is making “the greatest effort in history to save” Muface, to which one in three civil servants are assigned, around 1, 1 million public employees, the insurance companies do not get the bills.





DKV It was calculated that, if it continues, due to the IFRS17 accounting regulations, in 2024 the losses from the new contract would have to be allocated, which are estimated to be higher than those of the previous agreement, between 70 and 100 million euros. His request went through a 40% premium increase in one year and linked to the increase in public health spending, far from the government proposal of a 33.5% premium increase in three years.

Before DKV, Adeslas had announced its refusal to continue for the same reason. Their calculations are estimated losses of 250 million euros in the three years of the new contract (2025-2027), similar to those obtained in the 2022-2024 period of the current agreement, and their request was for an update of premiums. 24% for the year 2025 and 10% for the second year.