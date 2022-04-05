The call to request aid from the General Mutual Society of State Civil Officials (MUFACE) have already been published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) for the 2022 academic year.

MUFACE It is an autonomous body of the General Administration of the State attached to the Treasurywhich offers different types of social and health benefits to public workers. It is a mutual system, but other than social securityto which the majority of Spanish citizens subscribe.

During this year 2022, MUFACE offers seven types of social and health aid with which to care for people suffering from various diseases. The amount of the The amount will fluctuate depending on the needs. to be covered in each case, the economic capacity of the holder or the degree of disability in case of having it. Furthermore, these may be monthly or yearly.

The budget item for these grants is €8,397,000which does not present any variation with respect to the previous year.

Types of aid and requirements to request each of them

For the 2022 academic year, MUFACE has seven social and health assistance programs for public workers:

– Aid for cancer patients. It responds to the expenses required by people undergoing cancer treatment such as the purchase of hair prostheses, post-mastectomy bras or similar. Mutual members or beneficiaries who suffer from a duly accredited oncological disease.

– Aid for celiac patients. Grants for the purchase of food products made, treated or specially prepared to meet the particular nutritional needs of people with celiac disease. The beneficiaries are the mutualists or people who suffer a Celiac Disease. This year it will be mandatory to accredit said illness.

– Aid for psychiatric patients. covers the Expenses originated by stays in hospital centers or residences during periods of convalescence or health care for those who suffer from a chronic psychiatric process.

– Aid for drug addicts. They cover treatments people in a situation of drug addiction performed in a specialized center or through a specialized individual therapist. The treatment of smoking and those periods in which only detoxification processes are carried out are exempt from aid.

– Grants for temporary stays in assisted residences and day centers with which the Expenses generated in these rooms. They can apply for these mutual benefits or beneficiaries who suffer from a transitory loss of accredited autonomy and cannot be cared for at home.

– Aid to facilitate personal autonomy bearing the cost of the services, activities or technical means required by people with disabilities and/or dependency. This help can be requested by those people whose degree of disability is at least 33%.

– Aid to extend the effects of previous aid. It allows the maintenance of economic aid for those people who in previous courses have requested the same aid.

Muface Aids Poster

Deadlines and requests

The deadline to submit applications for any of the seven grants offered by MUFACE is open from March 25 to December 31. To do it, you need to make a pre-application through the provincial Muface service to which the mutualist belongs. This step can be done by postal mail or through the Common Electronic Registry with the digital certificate or the electronic DNI.

The deadline for resolution of the files is two months from the date the request is made.