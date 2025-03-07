Times more than scrambled in the largest telecommunications group in Spain, Telefónica. The freshly landed at the Presidency with executive functions, Marc Murtra, has been enough for a little more than a month and a half to take an absolute turnaround to the board of directors of the … Previous stage with José María Álvarez-Pallete in front. And, by extension, to Movistar+, the payment television of the great Spanish operator, where he has placed replacing Sergio Oslé, as non -executive president, Javier de Paz, historical counselor of the company linked to the PSOEabove all, with former president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

Known sources of the reasons for the revolution in the Telefónica Group explain to ABC that despite the fact that Murtra himself assured at the end of last February in the presentation of results of 2024, that the “open television was not on the table” of his company, the current situation derived from the rejection of the hurry group to opt for a TDT license has changed everything. In fact, in response to questions from journalists during the presentation of the accounts, Murtra clarified that “once the new strategic plan is executed” things could change.

Not surprisingly, the appointment of Of peace -Secretary General of Socialist Youth and Member of the Executive of the PSOE during the years from 1984 to 1993- is decisive to face the change of opinion in Telefónica’s bosom. The new non -executive president of Movistar+ meets the entrails of the television business, given his position precisely as a counselor in the Digital Audiovisual Telephone Society.

Heapped by his new second on board, Daniel Domenjó -in replacement of Cristina Burzako, so far Ceo de Movistar+, but who will continue as a member of the Digital Audiovisual Telefónvisual Council -and by the vice president of the same, Rosaur dial that the government will tender in the coming weeks.

The future president of Movistar+ has a wide professional career linked to the business, political and commercial field. With academic training in journalism, advertising and law, the manager has been a member of the Council of Telefónica Brazil, Audiovisual Telefónica and advisor to this body in Telefónica Spain and Latin America. He has also been president of Telefónica Security Engineering and held responsibility positions in mobile telephone from Argentina, Pegaso PCS (Mexico) and mobile telephone Mexico.

Contacts from La Moncloa

The same sources consulted add to this newspaper that from the Executive of Pedro Sánchez they had already contacted Movistar+ since the president of Hurry, Joseph Oughourlian, through his council, recently rejected the option to go to the tender contest of the new frequency of digital terrestrial television.

After the cancellation of the television project since rush -which also meant the departure of José Miguel Contreras, content director and man of Moncloa in the company, already Carlos Núñezpresident and CEO of Hurry Media-, the Government hastened to move a file with Telefónica, to resume it from the guts of the operator and with Murtra already at the head of it.

The other changes

The Extraordinary Council of Telefónica also decided yesterday, as ABC already published, to incorporate two senior managers from Indra: in Borja Ochoa, until now General Director of Defense and Security in Indra as president of Telefónica From Spain, since Emilio Gayo leaves vacant that goes on to act as CEO of the Telefónica Group in substitution of Ángel Vilá, who will remain as advisor to the British and German subsidiaries of the operator. In addition, the Barcelona manager will exercise as an advisor to President Murtra.

Gayo, who transcended last week that was chosen by Murtra as his new number two, has been in Telefónica for more than 20 years, specifically since 2004.

The ‘hacker’ Chema Alonso leaves the digital area and will be replaced by Sebas Muriel, director of Red.es in the Zapatero government

The confidence in Emilio Gayo, to a large extent, is due to its knowledge of the Spanish market, one of the regions where there has been greater competitive pressure in recent years. Above all, following the merger of Orange and Masmobile and the entry of the Romanian Digi, which is the company that grows the most and ‘steals’ customers to the other operators.

Also, Sofía Collado, until now responsible for Human Resources in Indra, will lead Telefónica Tech -one of the divisions he has been with the ‘Sale’ poster for a few years -, replacing Javier Cerdán.

Among the multiple surprises in the New Murtra era, the departure of the digital area of ​​the company of the ‘hacker’ Chema Alonso: «The Board of Directors has thanked Chema Alonso, to date Chief Digital Officer, its great impulse to the digital transformation of Telefónica during the last 13 years, as well as its leadership in the execution of the company Data-Centric of the Company and the creation of the new ecosystem Opengateway in his last stage », as confirmed by Telefónica, which pointed out that Alonso” will support the transition with his technological advice to Sebas Muriel, “former director of Red.es in the time of Zapatero, who returns to Telefónica to occupy the position that Alonso leaves.

To them is added Álvaro Echevarría, until now, deputy general director of Banco Sabadell and responsible for institutional relations and corporate security of the financial entity. In Telefónica he will be responsible for the Presidency Cabinet and will be part of the Company Executive Committee replacing Maria García Legaz, which leaves company. Meanwhile, Ana Porto, until now she was Deputy Director of Communication and Public Relations of Atresmedia, assumes the Global Communication Directorate by reporting Eduardo Navarro.